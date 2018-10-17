Fish and Game floating docks to be removed over the winter

by Morinville News staff

The Town’s floating docks, which Morinville News covered earlier this year when they were installed were closed late last week and will be removed for the winter early next week.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Town said ropes have been placed at the end of the deck until Public Works is able to install a proper gate.

The same post goes on to say the Town of Morinville has received positive feedback from the community on the new floating docks, which will be reinstalled in the spring.

