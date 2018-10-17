Library offering chance to print in three dimensions

Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Stacey Buga with the libraries 3D printer.

by Morinville News Staff

Library patrons have until the end of October to explore the world of 3D printing as part of Library Month.

“We are so fortunate to have this 3D printer on loan from our library system, Northern Lights,” Program Coordinator Stacey Buga said. “It is free of charge to the community to create whatever they want with the 3D printer – within reason of course.”

Above: one of the objects made with the 3D printer

Patrons can visit www.thingiverse.com and record the 7-digit number included in the address bar of the item they want to print. The library will then print the 3D item as long as it is no larger than 4-inches cubed.

Patrons with more advanced 3D printing skills can provide their own designs on a USB, so long as they are approved by library staff.

“It is so important for people to be able to test out technology that they can keep up with [to see] if it is worth pursuing or if it is a passing fad, all free at the library,” Buga said.

All projects will be completed by Oct. 31 and the library will notify users when the item is finished and ready for pickup. Space is limited.

