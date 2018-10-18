100 Avenue and Grandin intersection subject of traffic study next week

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

If you see cameras at the four-way stop on 100 Avenue and Grandin Drive next week, it is not photo radar. Al-Terra Engineering Ltd. will be conducting a seven-day conflict analysis study beginning Wednesday, October 24.

The Town says the analysis ongoing concerns over the busy intersection brought to the Town’s Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) over the past couple of years, prompted the analysis.

The most frequent concerns are noted during busy times of the day for school-aged pedestrians and with the addition of new businesses to the area.

“While the Traffic Advisory Committee has frequently discussed the issues at this location, unfortunately, no solutions have been recognized at the internal or local level,” explained TAC CHair Sgt. William Norton. “As such, the TAC decided that the intersection should be studied to determine if a common cause can be found and what safety measures can be taken.”

The City of Edmonton and Alberta Transportation have used similar cameras to the ones Al-Terra will use next week to conduct traffic counts in recent years.

“The video analysis will allow us to understand the number of vehicles and pedestrians, while also looking at the size, turning movements and crossings to be able to better determine why and where conflict may happen,” Norton said.

The Traffic Advisory Committee expects a report of the findings back from Al-Terra Engineering by the end of November.