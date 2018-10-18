Morinville and Sturgeon County to have more discussions on inter-municipal issues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Colin Smith

The Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County have agreed to work together through a collaborative process to address mutual issues.

The development was announced in a release following the Oct. 15 regularly scheduled meeting of the joint Inter-municipal Affairs Committee.

Possible updating of the Recreation Cost-sharing funding formula to allow for the new field house portion of the Morinville Community Recreation Facility – not currently covered by the funding formula offered by Sturgeon County – was among the matters discussed.

Also discussed were the upcoming Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) deliberations, which are the result of the modernization of the Municipal Government Act by the Province of Alberta.

The collaborative framework process that the Town and Country have agreed to work through is intended to provide for integrated and strategic planning, delivery and funding of inter-municipal services, allocate scarce resources efficiently in the provision of local services, and ensure municipalities contribute funding to services that benefit their residents.

The intent is to define a clear process for future collaboration so each party can have a full understanding of expectations regarding input, engagement, and consultation.

“Morinville is poised to begin a collaborative process with our neighbour that will see new opportunities explored in the way programs and services are delivered to our residents, and those in the region, in the most optimal way possible,” stated Town of Morinville Mayor Barry Turner in the release.

The Inter-municipal Affairs Committee has been scheduled to meet twice a year but has decided to meet more frequently to discuss matters of mutual interest, collaboration, inter-municipal communication, and information sharing.

“Sturgeon County has 15 Inter-municipal Collaboration Frameworks to complete with neighbouring municipalities,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw. “We value and recognize the importance of collaborating with our municipal partners to share services and find opportunities for efficiencies; innovation and teamwork will be required.”

Municipalities have until Apr. 1, 2020, to complete the Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework.

