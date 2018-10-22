Conway Twitty tribute show well attended

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

More than 200 people from Morinville and surrounding communities in the Edmonton Region attended the Conway Twitty Tribute Show featuring Gil Grand.

The Tribute to Conway Twitty was held Friday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The show featured candid photos of Twitty and video footage in the background.

Denise Olesiuk of Cardiff went on stage and performed a duet with Gil Grand after he had requested someone from the audience to come on stage and sing.

The one-evening performance drew loud applause and a standing ovation.

Multi-award winning artist Gil Grand is an eight-time Canadian Country Music Association nominee and two-time CCMA winner with Male Vocalist of the Year and Producer of the Year.