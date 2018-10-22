Conway Twitty tribute show well attended

Oct 22, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Performance by Gil Grand featuring candid photos of Twitty and video footage in the background.

by Lucie Roy

More than 200 people from Morinville and surrounding communities in the Edmonton Region attended the Conway Twitty Tribute Show featuring Gil Grand.

The Tribute to Conway Twitty was held Friday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.
The show featured candid photos of Twitty and video footage in the background.

Denise Olesiuk of Cardiff went on stage and performed a duet with Gil Grand after he had requested someone from the audience to come on stage and sing.

The one-evening performance drew loud applause and a standing ovation.

Multi-award winning artist Gil Grand is an eight-time Canadian Country Music Association nominee and two-time CCMA winner with Male Vocalist of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8229 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*