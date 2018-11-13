It’s Your Business: Shell to open on 100 Street Thursday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Guy and Matt Meunier stand by their Dickies Workwear display at the family’s Shell location on 100 Street in the Westwinds Development. The business, located next to McDonald’s, opens Thursday at 5 a.m.

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Shell staff have been working around the clock to get their second location on 100 Street ready to open at 5 a.m. Thursday morning, nearly a week after their neighbour McDonald’s opened their doors in town.

Owner Guy Meunier said the project has been in the works for about three years. “I got the idea from when I was on the Shell Advisory Board,” he said, noting during that time he’d seen similar setups in Ontario geared to make larger truck access easier.

Munier’s new shop, which will be open 24 hours per day, is 5500 square feet. It will not have a restaurant like the 100 Avenue location because McDonald’s is right next door.

However, the 100 Street location will have an expanded line of merchandise, including the Dickies workwear clothing line.

“We’ve got the clothing line with Dickies but I’m also getting socks,” Meunier joked in response to an ongoing theme that there is nowhere to buy socks in Morinville. “There will be socks in Morinville.”

In addition to the clothing line, the Shell will carry automotive supplies, general camping items, and milk, ice cream and other general food items to cater particularly to the midnight shopper coming home from work.

Propane filling, diesel exhaust fluid and a larger slection of oils are also among the items on offer at the new location as are some of the signs and giftware available at the 100 Avenue location.

All of the wooden shelves to house their expanded product was built by the family on their farm.

The Meuniers have even built the station and store with the necessary components to have electric car charging stations. “We figured why not have it already installed instead of doing a major fix later,” said Matt Meunier.

The Meuniers and their staff will continue to put in some long nights this week to be ready for Thursday’s opening.