Jets award Nick McRae scholarship

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets held a special moment of remembrance before Saturday night’s home game to honour the memory of teammate Nick McRae who was killed Sept. 3, 2012, in an ATV accident south or Edson.

McRae, remembered for his love of life and his ability to spread that love to those he came in contact with, had his Number 11 jersey retired the year of his death. Since that time the Jets have annually presented an award and a scholarship in his honour.

The award recognizes players with the qualities and attitude McRae possessed on and off the ice. It has been awarded to a Morinville Jet apprenticing in a trade as McRae did.

Saturday’s pre-game ceremony was the sixth annual presentation of the scholarship. This year’s recognition was presented to Jets’ goalie Colton Kucher.