Sports Reports

Chris Plouffe talks to hockey legend Mr. Goalie Glenn Hall about signing some pucks for his team, the Novice Red Dogs. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Above is a video recap of some of the local sports highlights for the week. Below are photos and details.

The MCHS Jr. Boys Volleyball Team took Bronze at their zones on Wednesday. – Melodie Steele Photo

MCHS held basketball tryouts this week, looking for a strong team. The season starts soon.

Saturday saw Sledge Hockey in Morinville for an exhibition game at the arena.

Then people got to try it out for themselves.

Bob Peterson lines up his throw at the Walter Corbett Memorial Dart Tournament. The event took place at the Legion on Saturday and drew 30 competitors.

Flames and Oilers fans will be able to order custom plates starting Monday. Profits will go to the two teams’ charities. – GOA Photo

Morinville Jets of all ages hit the ice Saturday afternoon for the annual Alumni Game.

Both the men’s and ladies MCHS senior Wolves took home the Zone win against Barrhead Saturday. – Karen Galloway Smith photo

Colton Kucher was the recipient of the Nick McRae Memorial Scholarship this year.

NHL Legend Glenn Hall (Mr. Goalie) was in Morinville to sign autographs ahead of the Jets game Saturday.

Mr. Hall stuck around to drop the ceremonial puck at the game.

The Jets played St. Albert and won the game 6-2, their fifth consecutive win.

The Morinville Senior AA Kings played the Devon Barons at home Saturday night and fell 3-2 in overtime.