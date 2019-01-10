Jets fall to Red Wings on the road

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 10, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

A powerplay goal midway through the third period gave the North Edmonton Red Wings a 2-1 win over the visiting Morinville Jets Wednesday night.

Tied 1-1 after one, both sides remained scoreless through the second 20 minutes.

Wednesday’s loss brings the Jets to their third consecutive loss and a 14-12-1 record, one point above the Mustangs who have three more games played than the Jets.

The Jets will play back-to-back home games this weekend. On Friday, Jan. 11, they play the Icemen at 8:30 p.m., and then follow it up with a Saturday, Jan. 12 game at 5:30 p.m. against the Flyers.