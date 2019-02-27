ACFA bringing Montreal Canadiens Alumni to St. Albert

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 27, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

ACFA régionale Centralta is bringing Montreal Canadiens Alumni to St. Albert Mar. 17 for an afternoon of hockey entertainment from 2 p.m to 4 p.m.

Canadiens alumni Richard Sévigny, Glen Metropolit, Patrice Brisebois, Jesse Bélanger, Marc André Bergeron, John Leclair, Pierre Dagenais, Keith Acton, Oleg Petrov, Steve Shutt, and Chris Nilan are all scheduled to take part in the bilingual fundraising event.

“ACFA régionale Centralta is very proud to bring the Montreal Canadiens Alumni team to St-Albert, to present this fun and entertaining event in both official languages of Canada,” said Pierre Damour, President of the ACFA régionale Centralta. “What a perfect opportunity to present such an exciting event in French and in English, during the month of La Francophonie Albertaine.”

The event takes place at Servus Place at the GoAuto Arena (400 Campbell Road, St-Albert) Mar. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $20 for general admission and $50 for VIP seating.

Click for details on the event

Tickets are available online at www.acfa.ab.ca/centralta or at Canadian Tire in St. Albert.