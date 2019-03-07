Rotary bringing in provincial candidates as guest speakers

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Mar 8, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Rotary Club of Morinville guest speaker at the Breakfast meeting on Wednesday at the MCCC was Shawna Gawreluck, the Alberta NDP’s candidate for Morinville-St. Albert in the upcoming 2019 Provincial election.

Mother of three and holding two University degrees, one in economics and one in medicine she is also busy with a business with her husband that they have had for 20 years.

Gawreluck said she is a strong believer in community service and has volunteered for numerous Sturgeon County community events, and is currently a proud Board member of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

She has served on numerous committees and boards, including Canadian Blood Services, Alberta Vein to Vein Society and Community Options and for 2017 and 2018 as Chair of the Sturgeon County Economic Development Advisory Board.

Gawreluck spoke on why she was with Team Notley, a leader she says who has fought for Albertans’ and recognizes that every Albertan has value and deserves support.

She spoke of the much-needed schools like Four Winds and renovating Sturgeon Composite, the school curriculum and investing in Alberta’s highways and roads.

The other party candidates, besides UCP candidate Dale Nally who has already made his presentation are scheduled to speak at Rotary on 20 March.