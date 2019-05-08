Art Club learning new techniques while planning for summer event

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Black and White photography techniques were one of the topics covered at the Morinville Art Club May 7. Above: Chantal Godberson covers techniques on black and white and colour photography. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

Members of the Morinville Art Club were very busy on Tuesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre with multiple activities.

Chantal Godberson made the first of a two-part presentation on Enhancing Photos with Paint.

The first session covered the basic art of photography with topics on light, shadows, composition, rule of 3rd, angles, the focal point, colour or black and white, enlargements and more.

Participants toured the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and ventured outside to apply their knowledge of the photo techniques covered.

Members will then apply the photo to canvas and enhance the image using paint.

Some members were also busy working on a 4×4 canvas with acrylic paint.

The Rock Art Project was also on the agenda for the evening.

Members painted some of the rocks that are to be part of the Morinville Rocks summertime fun contest which runs from June 1 to 30.

The search for the painted rocks will be held again this year with ballots available from the Community Services office in the next few weeks.

Participants will follow the clues provided on the town map.

The letter and numbered rocks provide a hidden message they will have to unscramble to complete and submit the ballot for a chance to win a family fun game night basket.