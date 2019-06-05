Show and Shine returns for Morinville Festival Days

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Bumper-to-Bumper Show and Shine will return June 22 during Morinville Festival Days, giving car enthusiasts an opportunity to show off their vehicles and festival attendees to admire the classic and custom vehicles.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 100 Street from 100 Avenue to 99 Avenue and will see the street filled with motorcycles, hot rods, classic and custom vehicles.

“I think it is us giving back to the community,” said Maurice Chevalier, owner of Bumper-to-Bumper, Home Hardware, and Tirecraft, three business all taking part in the annual event. “We just feel like we can be a part of a bunch of little events or we can just host one big event. We take a lot of pride in it, and we try and improve it every year. As long as people keep coming, we’ll keep doing it.”

The past few years, Chevalier and his staff have held the event on 100 Street between 100 Avenue and 99 Avenue, a move Chevalier was initially skeptical of.

“Based on the crowds that have come through it, I think it was the right thing. It’s nice and convenient for the parade goers,” Chevalier said. “Being on Main Street, you can’t miss it, and I think that really has made it popular.”

Chevalier is expecting 150 vehicles this year, a number that has been consistent year over year, although his goal this year is to hit the 200 mark. “We have the room to fit 200 this year, so let’s hope for the best.”

Other activities include live tool demos from STIHL, as well as the opportunity to have cars on the Dynometer sponsored by Roadrunner’s. Spiker Equipment will be sponsoring free hotdogs.

The past couple of years, the event has raised $5000 for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation. Chevalier said he is hoping to increase that number this year.

“We’ve come up with a few ideas to try and bring it closer to $10,000 this year,” he said, adding the JMMF will do a 50-50 draw at the event. “All the money we get from entry fees go straight to the Jessica Martel [Memorial] Foundation. The silver collection we get when we give the free hotdogs goes as well. The money that we raise from the Dynometre will go as well.”

In conjunction with the event, Smith Music will be having live music in front of his business along the Show and Shine path.

Chevalier is hoping people will again come out to support the event and the event’s chosen charity.

“I think it’s a good time. How often in a downtown location on a paved road can you enjoy a parade and turnaround and enjoy old classic cars all within walking distance,” Chevalier said. “It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty unique.”

Those wishing to register for the event can do so online at onegreatstore.ca or visit Bumper-to-Bumper on 100 Avenue. Chevalier recommends registering in advance, but showing up the day of the event is also acceptable.

“Every car that comes gets a gift bag and they have an opportunity to win some prizes if they place,” Chevalier said. “How we do that is we really encourage people to vote. It’s all based on votes. We don’t have judges.”