Rotary holds changeover and Awards night

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 28, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Rotary Club of Morinville held their Changeover and Awards Night on Wednesday evening at the MCCC with family, friends and guests in attendance.

As they approached the end of the Rotary year, Outgoing President Milissa Kilian spoke of the close of another chapter in Rotary.

“Nobody is self-made,” said Kilian. “At the end of the day, I didn’t do this without the people around me. And people that surround you are really key to life and I am very very grateful for those around me in my Rotary family and extended family as well, not only within our group but within the District. We are all good humans and I am very grateful.”

The Paul Harris Fellow pin plus one recognition was presented by Rotary Foundation Chair Brian Reed to incoming President Carol Haley.

Haley was presented with the Rotarian of the Year Award by Kilian.

Haley has been very active with fundraising initiatives, the Marshmallow Run, Paint Night and Director of International Services just to name but a tip of her involvement and volunteerism.

In her acceptance speech Haley thanked everyone for the recognition and spoke of all being family and need to help each other.

“As you know Milly has a strong Rotarian background through her family and she took that experience and added her passion, and her energy in her presidency role to become an exceptional President for us. Thank you.”

More than 22 Rotarians were recognized with pins and cups.

The Rotary Club of Morinville banner was presented to guest Scott Young, President of the Rotary Club of Edmonton Whyte Ave.

A cheque presentation followed on Thursday morning at the Morinville Community Library.

Rotary Community Service Director Simon Boersma presented a $1000 cheque to Library Director Isabelle Cramp and Program Coordinator Stacey Buga who accepted on behalf of the Library.