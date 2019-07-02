Sturgeon County Councillor resigns

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Colin Smith

Susan Evans has resigned from Sturgeon County Council.

The Division 2 Councillor submitted her resignation on June 27, and a special meeting of Council was held regarding it the following day.

In line with the Municipal Government Act, a by-election to fill the council vacancy must be held within 90 days of the resignation, so it can be held no later than September 25.

According to a County news release, the by-election date will be set at the July 9 Council Meeting.

In the meantime, board and committee positions held by former Councillor Evans will be covered by alternate appointed members until specific appointments are made at that meeting.

Residents of Division 2 with constituent concerns can contact Mayor Alanna Hnatiw until the Councillor vacancy is filled.

The mayor thanked Evans for her contributions to Sturgeon County while on Council.

“Susan’s work ethic and commitment to her role on Council was very much appreciated,” she said.

“I have great respect for her diligence in carrying out her duties, and I am grateful for her contribution to the community.”

Evans was first elected to Council on October 16, 2013, then re-elected on October 16, 2017, and served on various boards and committees. She was the County’s Volunteer of the Year in 2013 and also an Unsung Hero by St. Albert Bahá’í community in 2016 during their International Women’s Day event.