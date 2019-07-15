Morinville Council Briefs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jul 12, 2019)

by Colin Smith

Council has approved the draft 2020 budget timeline set out by the Administration.

The budget process, which includes the development of a three-year operating budget (2020-2022) and a 25 Year Long Range Capital Plan (2020-2044), kicks off August 27.

Key dates in the process include the Council/Administration budget retreat, October 9; first reading of the budget, October 22; and second and third readings of the budget, November 12.

The dates are subject to change if necessary.

LAV III Monument

The Town is finalizing a licensing agreement with the Morinville Rotary Club for the LAV III Monument, Council was told at its July meeting. The agreement, later discussed in closed session, sets out the location for the monument, which will be on a quarter-acre site, with up to another quarter acre available for landscaping. It also outlines arrangements for operations and maintenance, and clarifies Town responsibilities during construction.

Tax auction

A tax auction of three Morinville properties has been postponed.

Taxes have been arrears since 2016 on the properties: Plan 7620979; Block 14; Lot 26, for which there is a reserve bid of $305,000; Plan 7923020; Block 27; lot 44, reserve bid $315,000; Plan 0421911; Block 7; Lot 34, reserve bid $390,000.

The postponement is due to the June 28 deadline for required advertising in the Alberta Gazette being missed.

If taxes are not paid or arrangements made to pay beforehand, the properties will be put up for auction at 3 p.m. on September 13 in Council Chambers.

Transportation Master Plan

Requests for proposals will be going out for work on the Transportation Master Plan.

Council received an update on the $180,000 project, approved as part of the 2019 Capital Plan, at its July 9 regular meeting.

The aim of the plan is to establish a vision for Morinville transportation services, assess existing transportation system performance, forecast future travel demands, and define policies to address future transportation needs.

The Town’s existing Transportation Master Plan was approved in 2004.

“The overarching reason for a Transportation Master Plan is to make sure 30 years from now we are able to move people effectively,” CAO Stephane Labonne told Council members.

He added that due to public response to earlier proposals, no road roundabouts will be included in any future plans.

Poundmaker’s Lodge Pow Wow

Mayor Barry Turner has received an invitation to take part in the Grand Entry at this year’s Traditional Pow Wow of Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres.

Turner said he attend the event, held August 3 and 4 at Poundmaker’s Lodge on the eastern edge of St. Albert. Arrangements could also be made for other Council members to join in the Grand Entry, he said.

Organizers say the event attracts about 10,000 spectators each year. The 2019 theme is Honouring Indigenous Language & Culture.