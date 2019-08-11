The week in photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The RCMP Musical Ride performed in Westlock on Wednesday before a crowd that packed all the bleachers while some watched the event standing by the gates. The Westlock and District Agricultural Society hosted the RCMP Musical Ride at Mountie Park with attendees from across Alberta and Sturgeon County, Legal, Morinville and some from Australia.

The Musical Ride Formations included Beginning of the Bridal Arch, Diamond formation, Star formation, Wagonwheel formation, Maze, and the famous Dome and the Charge. – Lucie Roy Photo

For 2019 they are touring Quebec and 20 locations in Alberta. In 2020 it is the Atlantic provinces and Saskatchewan, and Southern Ontario and Manitoba in 2021. – Lucie Roy Photo

Trevor Panczak and his live band took to the stage before the Mounties performed and there were opportunities for a tour of a police car, ambulance and fire truck. – Lucie Roy Photo

One of the many farm animals seen on Friday’s Sturgeon County’s Agricultural Service Board Tour – Lucie Roy Photo

Sturgeon County featured five of its producers on the Agricultural Service Board Tour held on Friday. The four buses visited Bunge, Groot Farms, Kalco Farms, Coronado Ranch and the 2BK Vegetable Farm. The tour included a short presentation at lunch by Jonathan Tieu from the University of Alberta, MSc student in soil sciences on how much carbon is stored in the bush and in trees and quantifying carbon in Alberta Agroforestry. – Lucie Roy Photo

The tour buses returned to Cardiff Park for the Culinary Cookout, Kids Zone, Produce Lane, Artist Alley and more. – Lucie Roy Photo

Dallas Arcand, 3-time World Champion Hoop Dancer, demonstrates his skills during the Culinary Cookout Friday. – Lucie Roy Photo

Work is nearing completion on The Father’s House’s new location, west of Morinville near Heritage Lake. See full story here.

Be very, very still. – Stephen Dafoe Photo