Curling Club registering for 2019/2020 season

(Last Updated On: Aug 27, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Curling Club will hold a registration evening Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. to get the 2019/2020 season started. The club is hoping once again to pack the ice with curlers for another great season.

Morinville Curling Club representative Sean Shymka said anyone who registers that night would receive a ticket for several different door prizes. Additionally, a representative from Olson will be on hand taking orders for curling equipment.

“The lounge will be offering happy hour prices for the entire evening,” Shymka said. “‘It’s a great opportunity for people to catch up after the offseason.”

The Morinville Curling Club will offer discounts for players who register for more than one league.

For more information on the 2019/2020 season visit morinvillecurlingclub.com or email them at Info@morinvillecurlingclub.com.