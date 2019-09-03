Morinville students head back to school

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 3, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

On Tuesday it was the first day of school for many students in Morinville.

At Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School, Pre-K to Grade 4, they were busy processing more registrations while students were settling in nicely in their classrooms.

At Ecole Georges H Primeau Middle School, Grades 5-8 the new students were busy learning the classrooms and locker locations and lining up to pick up their textbooks from the Library.

At Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Grade 9 and 10 students and staff were enjoying the sunny weather and provided with a hot dog lunch.

It was a staggered start for the various Grades. Teachers ran mini-blocks for the students to meet their teachers and get familiar with their classrooms.

Regular classes for all MCHS students starts on September 4th.

Morinville Public School, ECS to Grade 4 was busy with guests and changes to the building and preparing for a presentation.

One student made quite an impression with students and staff wearing his Tuxedo on the first day of school.

Four Winds Public School (FWPS), Grades 5-9, Principal Dan Requa posed with two students in front of their board.

The FWPS is currently still located in the MPS building but is its own entity.They are scheduled to move to their new school location in January.

The Morinville Learning Centre had a line up for registrations and Admin Assistant Cary Wiwchar was busy processing the applications.

At the Father’s House Christian School, Grades Kindergarten to Grade 9, we meet up with students who were outside for recess enjoying the beautiful weather.