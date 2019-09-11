Oktoberfest returns to Morinville as ALS fundraiser

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Danny Getzlaf shows the 50/50 and raffle tickets available at his Oktoberfest event Oct. 5.

by Stephen Dafoe

After an absence of a couple of years, Morinville will see the return of Oktoberfest October 5 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Morinville resident and Walk to End ALS Ambassador Danny Getzlaf has been organizing the upcoming event as a fundraiser for the cause.

Getzlaf learned he had Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the fall of 2017. ALS is a disease that gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body.

This past summer, Getzlaf and his Community Spirit team raised $38000 for ALS research and support at the annual walk in Edmonton.

But still, he wanted to do more for the cause and his community.

“I was looking to do something else in Morinville besides a fundraiser,” Getzlaf said of the Oktoberfest idea. “I decided people don’t have enough fun. Being diagnosed with ALS, and being presumed, I have a limited amount of time; I converted years of living to days of living. So, I have 700 days to 3500 days to live. If you put a little bit of effort into the community for a couple of hours every day, you can do a miracle.”

ALL DAY EVENT

After booking the cultural centre for the Emeralds, Getzlaf decided to make it an all-day event.

“I came up with this brainstorm that I’m going to provide free entertainment for all ages throughout the day,” Getzlaf said. He added that he first reached out to the Edmonton Accordion Society. “In between their showtimes, they are going to be in the lobby letting people try the accordion.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the community is invited to take part in a free music event. The day event will bring together the Edmonton Accordion Society, The Strawflowers, Wild Rose Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association, and a Musician’s Instrument Swap and Sell.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the evening Oktoberfest show and dance. The evening event brings the Emeralds back to the Morinville stage. The Emeralds Show and Dance Band originated in Edmonton and have performed internationally in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Trinidad, the United States, and Canada.

Cost for the evening show and dance is $30 per person. German cuisine ad German beers will be available for purchase. Oktoberfest attire is optional.

Getzlaf has been able to gather some raffle prizes he believes will interest attendees.

“Westjet has donated two tickets to anywhere where they fly,” Getzlaf said, adding 500 tickets at $10 will be available. “We were also donated an Oilers’ quilt. So, I got 350 tickets at $5.”

All proceeds from the event, including 50/50, and raffle draws go to the ALS Society of Alberta.

Tickets are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and through TicketPro.ca.