Curling Club hosts mixed doubles bonspiel

(Last Updated On: Nov 25, 2019)

The Jiffy Lube Mixed Doubles Spiel was held at the Morinville Curling Club on Saturday and Sunday with 16 teams participating.

Teams included curlers from around the area with some from Barrhead and Lac la Biche.

The A Division Team winners were Dawn & Cordell Sihlis.

The B Div.Team winners were Joshua Cust, Michella Hofman and Sean Shymka.

The C Div.Team winners were Curtis Sommers and Payton Sonnenberg.

The D Div. Team winners were Kayla Clelland and Stephane Durocher.