Cardiff Road collision still under investigation

(Last Updated On: Dec 20, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

A two-vehicle collision on Cardiff Road Thursday morning is still under investigation and that further details are not being provided today, Morinville RCMP has told Morinville News Friday morning.

The collision occurred Thursday morning at RR 252 and Cardiff Road and a full road closure was issued on Cardiff Road from Highway 2 to RR 251, RR 252 from TWP 554 north to Hwy 642, and RR 252 from TWP 554 south to TWP 552. The road was opened some hours later Thursday.

Morinville News will provide any additional information if and when it is available from Morinville RCMP.