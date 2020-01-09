St. Albert RCMP arrest and charge two from Edmonton for catalytic converter theft

by Morinville News Staff

Two males from the Edmonton area were arrested and charged with Theft Under $5000. Both males, who police have not named, are to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on February 10, 2020.

St. Albert RCMP received information at approximately 4:45 a.m. Jan. 5 that there were two suspicious males roaming around Ron Hodgson used car lot checking vehicle doors.

On arrival, police located two males who were underneath two vehicles side-by-side and two reciprocating saws (sawzalls) were found underneath the two vehicles the males were under.

Police say one of the reciprocating saw blades was halfway through the exhaust pipe on one of the vehicles when located. They also located two bags containing catalytic converters in the corner of the lot. A reciprocating saw blade was on the running board of a vehicle with its exhaust cut off.

Anyone with information regarding any crime are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play.