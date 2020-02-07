Police lay charges in Redwater armed robbery

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On Feb. 6, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., Redwater RCMP located the suspect vehicle on the 47 Avenue block in Redwater. As a result of the subsequent investigation, a female suspect was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

On Feb. 7, 2020 at approximately 6 a.m., Redwater RCMP executed search warrants on the seized vehicle and a residence in Redwater. A firearm and clothing believed to be used during the offence were seized by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The adult female was charged with Robbery with a firearm, Pointing a firearm, Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, Concealment of identity to commit an indictable offence

Her name cannot be released at this time pending swearing of an Information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Police do not believe there is any further risk to the public as a result of this incident.

Original story can be found at https://morinvillenews.com/2020/02/06/redwater-rcmp-investigate-armed-robbery/