West Sturgeon has 2 cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health map reveals

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta has released statistical data on Alberta’s COVID-19 cases, including more specifics on geographical location and demographics.

The map located at https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-statistics.aspx indicates there are 2 cases in Sturgeon County West, which geographically includes Bon Accord, Morinville and surrounding rural areas.

However, in the interest of confidentiality, Alberta Health will not provide additional details.

“We have said from the beginning that we’re committed to patient confidentiality, while also ensuring transparency with Albertans. We are continually reassessing our approach,” said Tom McMillan, Assistant Director, Communications for Alberta Health.

“We determined that we could protect patient confidentiality while still providing general location information using the map online. This information is not connected to any individual’s specific confirmation date, sex or age range. This is intentional to help protect anonymity. We will also not provide specific information on any case on the map to protect patient confidentiality.”

There are currently 119 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, six cases are currently hospitalized, with three admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Other cases are recovering at home under the supervision of Alberta Health.

The majority of the province’s cases are in the 34-54 age range. It is suspected that this demographic is due to the majority of the province’s cases being travel related.

Complete updates on COVID-19 in Alberta can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?