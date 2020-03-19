West Sturgeon has 2 cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health map reveals

by Morinville News Staff
The Government of Alberta has released statistical data on Alberta’s COVID-19 cases, including more specifics on geographical location and demographics.
The map located at https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-statistics.aspx indicates there are 2 cases in Sturgeon County West, which geographically includes Bon Accord, Morinville and surrounding rural areas.
However, in the interest of confidentiality, Alberta Health will not provide additional details.
“We have said from the beginning that we’re committed to patient confidentiality, while also ensuring transparency with Albertans. We are continually reassessing our approach,” said Tom McMillan, Assistant Director, Communications for Alberta Health.
“We determined that we could protect patient confidentiality while still providing general location information using the map online. This information is not connected to any individual’s specific confirmation date, sex or age range. This is intentional to help protect anonymity. We will also not provide specific information on any case on the map to protect patient confidentiality.”
There are currently 119 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, six cases are currently hospitalized, with three admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Other cases are recovering at home under the supervision of Alberta Health.
The majority of the province’s cases are in the 34-54 age range. It is suspected that this demographic is due to the majority of the province’s cases being travel related.
Complete updates on COVID-19 in Alberta can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?
Thank you for the ongoing coverage.
This is not one we wish to cover, but people need to know and need to know that the danger of those two cases is not an issue. Social distancing, washing our hands, and being there for one another is the best path.
Some POSSIBLE Big Interesting News…This may be too good to be true, so for now treat it lightly however, this may have some foundation. See the links below for further details.
Clinical Trial Raises Hopes That Malaria Drug Could Be Coronavirus Cure
https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/18/hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-covid19-cure-study/
Watch the USA news reports on this. They are saying such things like….
President Donald Trump says he’s pushed the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate barriers to getting therapeutics for coronavirus to patients.
He said a drug currently used as an antimalarial — hydroxychloroquine — would be made available almost immediately to treat coronavirus.
Where is west sturgeon ?
Morinville, Bon Accord and surrounding part of the county.
Tamara Nachtigal yes I saw that 😬
Ya I saw that. This shit is coming for us
What happened to the map? Now it is only a small res photo and no ability to zoom in. Can’t see any details of the south zone….