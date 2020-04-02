MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Alberta suspends hospital parking fees during COVID-19

Apr 2, 2020 admin COVID-19, Province 4

Above: Minister of Health Tyler Shandro – file image

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta is directing Alberta Health Services to temporarily suspend parking fees for health-care workers and the general public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension takes effect Friday, Apr. 3 when parking at all AHS facilities will be free to health-care workers and the general public, a reduction of about $7.6 million a month in revenue.

The government says the suspension will make transitions easier for health-care workers and physicians needing to work at a variety of sites as well as reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread from touch screens and buttons at payment sites.

“Health-care workers and the general public should not have to worry about paying for parking in the midst of responding to COVID-19,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. “Our government will provide whatever resources are needed to protect Albertans during the COVID-19 emergency.”

While parking will be free, visitors are asked to be respectful of spaces allocated for staff, including those for emergency use. Parking violations, including parking in fire lanes, will continue to be enforced The government says the temporary suspension will end once visitor restrictions are lifted.

