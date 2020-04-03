Alberta RCMP reminding drivers and motorcyclists to take a breath and slow down

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP are reminding Albertans that speeding is not only driving at speeds beyond posted legal limits but also driving too fast for weather, road and traffic conditions.

Each month Alberta RCMP and their policing partners focus on one area of traffic and pedestrian safety for education and enforcement. April’s Traffic Safety Calendar initiative is speeding.

“Speeding creates a danger for everyone on the road and it’s not worth the risk. Speeding also makes it difficult to obey traffic signals, handle curves or react to potential hazards on the road,” said Alberta Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner. “Drivers are not the only road users who engage in speeding behaviours. Motorcyclists should also ride responsibly without speeding on our roads.

RCMP are reminding Albertans that speeding behaviours put everyone at risk, and are asking drivers to put the brakes on speeding.

They offer the following tips:

· Leave early. Give yourself enough time to arrive at your destination safely.

· Respect posted speed limits. Drive according to weather, road and traffic conditions to ensure everyone’s safety on the road.

· Take your life out of a speeding driver’s hands. Speak up against speeding and aggressive driving behaviours.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham said Alberta RCMP issued more than 157,000 speeding tickets in 2019.

“This number is still far too high,” he said “Traffic safety, which includes engaging in safe driving and riding habits, is a shared responsibility. Speeding significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious injury or fatal collision. We encourage all road users to make arriving at their destination safely their number one priority.”