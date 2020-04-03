MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Alberta RCMP reminding drivers and motorcyclists to take a breath and slow down

Apr 3, 2020 admin Crime & Police, Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP are reminding Albertans that speeding is not only driving at speeds beyond posted legal limits but also driving too fast for weather, road and traffic conditions.

Each month Alberta RCMP and their policing partners focus on one area of traffic and pedestrian safety for education and enforcement. April’s Traffic Safety Calendar initiative is speeding.

“Speeding creates a danger for everyone on the road and it’s not worth the risk. Speeding also makes it difficult to obey traffic signals, handle curves or react to potential hazards on the road,” said Alberta Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner. “Drivers are not the only road users who engage in speeding behaviours. Motorcyclists should also ride responsibly without speeding on our roads.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click For Current Flyer

RCMP are reminding Albertans that speeding behaviours put everyone at risk, and are asking drivers to put the brakes on speeding.

They offer the following tips:

· Leave early. Give yourself enough time to arrive at your destination safely.

· Respect posted speed limits. Drive according to weather, road and traffic conditions to ensure everyone’s safety on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

· Take your life out of a speeding driver’s hands. Speak up against speeding and aggressive driving behaviours.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham said Alberta RCMP issued more than 157,000 speeding tickets in 2019.

“This number is still far too high,” he said “Traffic safety, which includes engaging in safe driving and riding habits, is a shared responsibility. Speeding significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious injury or fatal collision. We encourage all road users to make arriving at their destination safely their number one priority.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9611 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Missing tickets lead to upset motorists

Nov 7, 2011 admin Local News 2

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Although it is not surprising for anyone to get caught in the lens of Morinville’s photo radar camera, some area residents were surprised to find they’d been caught and convicted without ever having received the initial speeding ticket, a situation that has resulted in a late fee being applied to that earlier infraction… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Council puts brakes on red light and stop sign camera discussion

Mar 17, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville 2

Global Traffic Group Ltd. owner David Steer and two colleagues came to the Mar. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting to make a presentation on the Town’s Automated Traffic Enforcement Program. Their primary focus was to give Council a first look at the stop sign and red light enforcement technology services that could be an addition to the program Global/ITS already offer. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply