Fort Saskatchewan charge the same person twice in nine days

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP says they have arrested the same person twice in nine days.

On Mar. 22, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit was conducting proactive patrols in the area of Highway 21 just South of Fort Saskatchewan.

One of those stops led to a drug investigation and subsequently arrested the female driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Dallas Trudgeon of Fort Saskatchewan.

Seized in the search were five vials containing 6.7 grams of cocaine, 30.7 grams of methamphetamine, 11 baggies totalling 2.5 grams of fentanyl, 500 mls of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and $1380 dollars in cash suspected by police to be proceeds of crime.

At the time, Trudgeon was charged with six offences including, Possession for The Purpose of Trafficking x 4, Possession of Proceeds of Crime, and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

Trudgeon was released on cash bail and conditions by a Justice of the Peace and was set to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 24th, 2020.

Nine days later, on March 31st Fort Saskatchewan’s RCMP Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested Trudgeon without incident f

breaching Release Order conditions from a previous charge.

Police say that during a search incidental to the arrest, RCMP Members entered into a drug investigation after seizing 14.6 grams of Methamphetamine, Test-Enanthate & Trenbolone (Steroids), digital scale, drug paraphernalia and $915 in cash, suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Trudgeon was charged with nine offences, including Possession for The Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Failure to Comply with Release Order x5.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP says Trudgeon had previously been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and weapons offences, following a vehicle stop on February 9th, 2020 in Fort Saskatchewan.