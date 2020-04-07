Police reminding Albertans COVID-19 contamination threats on officers is assault

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP members are reporting several instances over the past several days of people who claim to have COVID-19 threatening to cough on them.

“The threat to transmit the COVID-19 virus is a threat to the wellbeing and health of our members which is a criminal offence,” said Assistant Commissioner John Ferguson, Alberta RCMP’s Officer-in-Charge of Criminal Operations. “To actually carry out these threats would be an Assault on a Peace Officer.”

Police say there is only one recorded incident that has led to charges, a 59-year-old man from Wetaskiwin. That individual was charged with assault on a police officer and failure to comply with the Public Health Act. Another man, a 27-year-old from Lethbridge, was charged by Lethbridge Police after he allegedly coughed on a police officer intentionally.