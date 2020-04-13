The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Always remember his happy face at Sobeys, condolences to his family.
Very sorry for your loss. My condolences to the family.
Condolances to the Cust families💗so sorry to hear
So sad to hear this, he was so kind. Sincere condolences to his family.
Our condolences to all the family. May flights of angels sing him to his resting place.
Raymond and Lydia Hittinger
Ron and family our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Our condolences to the family, thinking of you at
this time of sorrow. Donna and Rene Dubord.
🙁 oh no! So sorry to hear.
So sad RIP Kevin
So sad. My sympathies to the entire family. I always loved seeing his smile at Sobeys.
Always welcomed everyone with such a warm smile. So sad 😔
My condolences to the family RIP Kevin
So sorry to hear of this loss to our community. Kevin was a living example of kindness. I will miss his big smile.
My sincere condolences to the family. Kevin always had a joke and a smile when I’d see him. He’ll truly be missed.
Condolences to the Cust family
My condolences to the family, way too young.