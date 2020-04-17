Morinville Community Library announce 54% staff layoff

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville Library Board says it has been forced to make the difficult decision to temporarily lay off 54 per cent of the library’s employees effective April 17 due to COVID-19.

“I am extremely proud of my staff and everything they have accomplished to keep people in our community engaged and connected since we closed our door in March.” Said Isabelle Cramp, Director. “They are all gems and the very best any organization could ask for and it is with a heavy heart that I had to ask some of them to temporarily step away. I look forward to the day we can start operating normally again and until then, I will offer them the support they need and pray that they will all stay safe and well.”

Board Chair Jennifer Anheliger said the decision for temporary layoffs has been the most difficult decision the Town of Morinville Library Board has had to make yet.

“As this pandemic continues to have vast financial effects on our town, our duty to responsibly manage the publicly funded dollars allocated to our library remains a top priority. The staff at Morinville Community Library are integral and dedicated members of our community and we hope to be able to support them as best we can during this time and welcome them back as soon as it is safe to resume normal operations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The library board says it will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly until normal library operations resume.