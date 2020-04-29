St. Albert proactive patrol results in two charged

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On April 8, 2020, at approximately 8 p.m. a St. Albert RCMP member was patrolling on Poundmaker Road and came across a male walking away from a vehicle, which had its 4-way flashers on.

The vehicle matched the description of an erratic driving complete received that evening at 7:35 p.m. The RCMP member approached the vehicle to obtain the license plate number, which was covered in mud, and a female was seen in the back seat.

The police officer told the female to exit the vehicle, in which the female complied. The female was detained for investigation as the member believed the vehicle to be stolen.

The male was located by a second police member and he was also detained for investigation.

During the course of the investigation St. Albert RCMP determined the vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent and recovered the following items:

• a firearm

• machete

• 2 molotov cocktails

• drug paraphernalia (pipes with residue, needles)

• approximately, what is believed to be, 127 grams of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

The female (21) of Sawridge First Nations and the male (22) of the Edmonton area were charged with the following:

• Possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose

• Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

The male was also charged with Failing to comply with a release condition.

Both individuals were released from custody. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the female and male will both appear in St. Albert Provincial Court at a later date (to be determined).

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: RCMP have not identified those charged.