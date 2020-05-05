Province to introduce Utility Payment Deferral Program Act

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta will introduce Bill 14, the Utility Payment Deferral Program Act, when the legislature reconvenes May 6.

Utility bill payment deferral was among the items brought out Mar. 18. Residential, farm, and small commercial customers can defer bill payments for electricity and natural gas until June 18.

“Bill 14, the Utility Payment Deferral Program Act, is critical legislation. This bill will allow utilities to offer electricity customers across the province much-needed financial relief while ensuring they can continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity during these unprecedented times,” said Associate Minister of Electricity and Natural Gas and Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally

The program is designed for Albertans who are experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of COVID-19. Customers need to contact their utility directly to sign up for the deferral program. Utility customers will still have to pay for their deferred electricity and natural gas bills after the program ends on June 18.