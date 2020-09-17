Rotary bottle drive raises more than $5000 for Jessie’s House

by Lucie Roy

More than $5000 was raised from the Bottle Drive for Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) on the weekend.

Rotary member Peter Lofstrand, organizer of the bottle drive thanked the community members who donated bottles, sponsored the event, provided vehicles and trailers and all the volunteers at the Breakfast Business meeting on Wednesday.

Two collection stations were set up; one at Sobeys and one at Riviere Qui Barre.

Lofstrand said money from the drive was still coming in as of Wednesday morning, with the total to date at $5342.06.

Habitat for Humanity

Is Morinville a place for Habitat for Humanity? Would land be available?

A zoom meeting with Melinda Noyes, Chief Strategic Engagement and Program Officer Habitat for Humanity Edmonton provided a look at their structure, programs, housing spectrum, Buy-Back Program, steps involved and other information.

Rotary International announced their partnership between Rotary and Habitat for Humanity on October 2, 2017.

Rotary’s six areas of focus align closely with the vision of Habitat for Humanity to ensure everyone has a decent place to live.

The areas of emphasis are Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization, Water and Sanitation and Economic and Community Development.

Recognition Pin

Paul Harris Society is a special district recognition designed for Rotarians who wish to support the Rotary Foundation.

A special Paul Harris recognition pin was presented to Milly and Aaron Kilian who received it in honour of their mother Linda.

Youth Exchange Update

Hanna Welsh a quiet, shy Sturgeon Composite High School student was introduced to Rotary and the Youth Exchange Program.

In August 2016, 20 days after turning 16, she left to start her year-long exchange in Santa Cruz, Bolivia in South America.

Welsh said she had a great experience and has been back multiple times to visit friends and family.

At the time her goal was to graduate and become a welder.

Welsh is now a 20-year-old student at the University of Bologna in Forli, Italy studying International and Diplomatic Sciences.

In January this year, she went to Buenos Aires, Argentina to begin her studies, but due to the situation she is back in Canada and taking classes online.

She hopes to be able to take classes in person in Italy next semester.

If all goes well she should graduate in July 2022.

Welsh spoke on the impact the Rotary Exchange made on her life.

She is gaining International experiences and education with a confidence that would be impossible for her had she not participated in the sponsorship the Rotary Club of Morinville was able to provide.

LAV III

Gord Putnam provided an update on the LAV III (Light Armoured Vehicle) project with a future home on the grounds at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Membership Award

On the Zoom meeting for the Sept 12 Rotary District 5370 Vision 2020 Virtual Conference Morinville was presented with the Membership Award for membership that grew by 17% in the last year.