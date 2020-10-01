Morinville Dairy Queen fundraising for Stollery Children’s Hospital

Above: Morinville Dairy Queen staff pose with blizzards Wednesday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Blizzard lovers will have seven days next week to enjoy their ice cream treat while helping Morinville Dairy Queen raise some much-needed funds for Stollery Children’s Hospital to support children and families in need.

As part of DQ’s promotion, two dollars or more will be donated from every Blizzard sold and five dollars will be donated for every DQ Cake or Blizzard Cake 8 inches or larger sold. Funds will be raised through in-store, pick-up and drive thru orders.

Morinville franchisee Joyce Lawrie said the event normally runs in the summer time as a one-day event, that was not possible this year due to COVID-19. She and the Morinville staff are looking forward to helping the Stollery throughout the week next week.

“I’ve had the chance to visit the Stollery Children’s Hospital, and there are so many children in need,” Lawrie said. “They do such an amazing job there. It’s one of the best hospitals in Canada. I love the fact that all of the proceeds stay local, so anything in the Edmonton area and a little bit north, all stays at the Stollery.”

The event runs Monday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 11.