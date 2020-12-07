Legal holds Drive-Thru Christmas in the Park

by Lucie Roy

Legal’s Christmas in the Park Drive-Thru Event took place on Saturday, December 5.

Residents decorated their vehicles and joined Mr. and Mrs Claus as they led the parade in their horse and carriage.

The parade ended up in the Citadel parking lot where vehicles drive though and saw the decorations and Christmas lights.

They could see and hear the carolers as they drove by and picked up hot chocolate and treats for the kids.

Mr. & Mrs. Claus were there to greet everyone and accept letters for the North Pole.

The fireworks were held later in the evening.

Below is a gallery of photos by Lucie Roy