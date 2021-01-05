Putnam Law new name for familiar law office

by Lucie Roy

A name change took place at the Law office of Putnam & Lawson, located on 9702-100 Street, January 1. The general practice law firm, serving the Sturgeon County region will now be called Putnam Law LLP.

“We are proud to announce that effective January 1, 2021 we have changed our brand name and corporate identity from Putnam & Lawson to Putnam Law LLP,” Putnam Law said in a prepared statement on the chance.

Gordon D. Putnam and Andrew Lawson have been partners in Putnam & Lawson since 1996. The name change is a result of a new partnership between Putnam and Samantha C. Huculak. Although Lawson has stepped down as a partner, he will continue to practice as Putnam Law LLP General Counsel with on a half time basis.

Huculak has been with the firm since 2014 and will now be a partner in Putnam Law LLP. Putnam will continue as managing partner of the firm.

“Our new firm will continue to satisfy all the existing expectations of what Putnam & Lawson stands for; being Your neighbour, Your lawyer, while simultaneously moving the brand forward under Putnam Law LLP,” the statement reads.