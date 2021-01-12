COVID-19 vaccine now available to EMS

by Stephen Dafoe

With 46,791 doses of vaccine administered, the Government of Alberta says it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine distribution to vaccinate paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

“We are ramping up our capacity to ensure no matter how many vaccines arrive in Alberta, there are people lined up ready to receive them and health-care workers ready to administer them,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Monday. “Alberta is already a leader in the number of doses delivered – and we will continue ramping-up our vaccination efforts for the benefit of all Albertans. Our main constraint is the available supply of vaccines.”

Alberta Paramedic Association President Dusty Myshrall thanked Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Kenney for hearing the association’s concerns and acting on them.

“Adding paramedics to the early prioritization list recognizes the unique challenges that we face as front-line health-care workers serving in the midst of a pandemic,” Myshrall said. “Alberta has already been a national leader in vaccine deployment and today’s announcement cements Alberta’s role as a leader in getting vaccines into the arms of health-care workers and vulnerable Albertans.”

Health-care workers who are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include:

• Health-care workers in COVID-19 units, medical and surgical units, and operating rooms.

• Health-care workers in emergency departments.

• Home-care workers.

• Staff of long-term care and designated supportive living facilities.

• Respiratory therapists.

• Paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Localized numbers as of Jan 11 government update has Morinville with no new cases, four more recoveries, for a total of 39 active cases. Sturgeon County has no new cases, six more recoveries for a total of 48 active cases.

For complete details on provincial numbers including total active cases, recoveries, lab testing data and comorbidities, visit https://www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.htm.