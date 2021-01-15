Council amends Business Licence Bylaw

by Colin Smith

Morinville business owners now have an extra three months to renew their annual licences.

At its January 12 regular meeting Council approved an amendment to the Town’s Business Licence Bylaw that changes the deadline for applying for or renewing annual licenses from January 31 to March 31 each year, beginning in 2021.

The move is in response to provincial business lockdowns due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The only change is the licence renewal date and the amendment does not otherwise affect the existing bylaw or its intentions.

“The full intent of the change from a renewal fee deadline of January 31 to March 31 is to provide businesses with the flexibility to operate, coming from the past and current restraints of COVID-19,” said Permit and Licensing Officer Danielle Craib. “And in response to what we’ve heard from the public.”

Business licenses are required for Morinville-based businesses as well as those conducting business inside the Town corporate boundaries. The fee for annual licences is $100 for residents and $231 for non-residents

Annual licences expire on December 31.

If the licence holder does not pay the appropriate renewal fee by March 31 of the year following expiration, the licence is revoked and the owner is subject to violation tickets if the business continues to operate.

Further information is available at https://www.morinville.ca/en/doing-business/business-licences.aspx or by telephone at 780-939-4361.