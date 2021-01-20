Morinville RCMP charge man with robbery with a weapon and several other charges

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County / Lac Ste Anne County Alta – At 1:32 am in the morning of January 19th, Morinville RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress to a commercial property in Riviere Qui Barre.

Morinville RCMP attempted to stop the suspect vehicle when it failed to stop. With the assistance of Edmonton City Police Air 1 Aircraft, Parkland RCMP, and Mayerthorpe RCMP the suspect vehicle was located in a rural area of Lac Ste Anne County.

A successful tire deflation device was used on the suspect vehicle where the suspect then fled on foot. The suspect broke and entered to a nearby residence where he committed a robbery with a knife.

RCMP Police Service Dog was deployed to the scene and was successful in obtaining the suspects track. Air 1 along with the RCMP Police Dog were able to locate the suspect. After attempting to do another break and enter to a separate residence police were able to locate and arrest the suspect after he bear sprayed some of the officers.

Thirty year old Jacob Swan of Alberta Beach as been charged with the following offences:

Robbery with an Offensive Weapon

Assault with a weapon on Police

Possess Weapon Dangerous to Public peace x 2

Possession of Stolen Property Exceeding $5000

Break and Enter to a Commercial Property

Break and Enter to a Residence x 2

Flight from Police and,

Possession of a Prohibited weapon x 3

The investigation continues with more charges pending.

Jacob Swan did not speak to bail and has been remanded to January 21st, 2021 in Morinville Provincial Court.

With the great cooperation from the various RCMP detachments, Edmonton Police Air 1, and Police Service Dog and his handler the suspect was successfully located, arrested and charged.

If the public has any other information on this crime please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600, If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.