Chamber hosting two events with Government of Alberta

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will host two events with the Government of Alberta this month. The first takes place Feb. 10 from noon until 1:30 p.m. with Alberta Labour and Immigration’s Shauna Ho. The second takes place Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a provincial update from Morinville-St. Albert MLA and Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally and Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen.

Ho’s Feb. 10 session is an information event on Bill 32 – Restoring Balance in Alberta’s Workplace Act and will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. The MLA event a week later will be a Zoom meeting. There is no cost for either event.

“We are hosting the MLA Hon. Dale Nally – Morinville Sturgeon and MLA Hon. Devin Dreeshen Innisfail – Sylvan Lake Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, to bring our businesses and municipalities [up to date] on what’s happening on a Provincial Level with regards to their portfolios and any subsides or aid that is available,” said Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk.

Pawluk went on to say those wishing to ask questions at the event need to email them to the Chamber at chamber@morinvillechamber.com as there will be none from the call directly.

Visit MorinvilleChamber.com to register for the two free events.