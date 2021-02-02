Outdoor greetings for local senior’s 80th birthday

photos by Lucie Roy

Friends gathered outside (no more than 10 as per the current restrictions) and wished Dayle Reash a Happy 80th Birthday.

The surprise was organized by Rose Badura and the group did a drive-by birthday parade to bring her birthday wishes.

The small convoy stopped their vehicles in front of the residence to honk their horns.

Maintaining the six-feet distance they went in the driveway with Birthday banners, balloons and gifts.

The gifts and balloons were presented with a hockey stick.

During COVID-19 restrictions, the drive-by birthday is a popular way to keep connected while maintaining a safe distance.