Westlock RCMP investigate fatal collision on Hwy 44

submitted by Westlock RCMP

On Feb. 2, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., Westlock RCMP received a 911 call of a collision between a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV on Highway 44 and Township Road 622.

Westlock RCMP attended the scene along with Emergency Medical Services. Westlock RCMP’s preliminary investigation has indicated a semi-tractor trailer was heading northbound on Highway 44 and collided with an SUV heading southbound on Highway 44.

The driver of the SUV was injured and the passenger of the SUV was deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured. The name of the deceased will not be released.

Westlock RCMP is investigating this collision with the assistance of an RCMP Collision Analyst.

Traffic on Highway 44 near Township Road 622 is restricted at this time and this will continue for a number of hours. Motorists are cautioned as road conditions are poor due to snow and icy patches.

No further details are available at this time.