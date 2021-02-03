Vehicle thefts down during pandemic, RCMP say

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP are happy to report a decrease in thefts of a motor vehicle and thefts from a motor vehicle during the pandemic.

Quick Facts (Alberta RCMP jurisdiction March-Dec. 2020 compared to March-Dec. 2019):

Urban detachment areas saw a 27% decrease in theft from a motor vehicle and a 26% decrease in theft of motor vehicles.

Rural detachment areas saw a 29% decrease in theft from a motor vehicle and a 21% decrease in theft of a motor vehicle.

Despite these positive numbers, there is still room for improvement. From March to Dec. 2020 there were over 7,800 theft from motor vehicle offences and over 7,100 theft of motor vehicle offences in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction.

Here are some tips for keeping your vehicle safe:

Lock the doors

Remove all valuables

Use a steering wheel lock

Lock your garage

Remove garage door opener from vehicle

Use a vehicle tracking system

Park in a well-lit area

Never leave vehicle running with the keys inside

Follow us on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta), Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) and #VehicleValentines (for the month of February) for more tips on keeping your vehicle safe.

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.