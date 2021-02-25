Morinville Council Briefs

by Colin Smith

Boutestein Deputy Mayor

Morinville has a new Deputy Mayor, Nicole Boutestein. At its regular meeting Tuesday Council appointed Councillor Boutestein as Deputy Mayor for the period of February 23 to October 26. She takes over from Sarah Hall as part of a regular rotation of Councillors into the position. The Deputy Mayor acts when the Mayor is unavailable and presides over Council during Committee of the Whole sessions.

RCMP launching resident engagement

Residents will have a chance to interact with the Morinville RCMP Detachment during a virtual session to be held in March as part of a public engagement process. The one-hour evening session will include a 15-minute presentation from the RCMP and 40 minutes for questions. The questions can be submitted in advance or asked through the online chat function. The RCMP will be holding two other public engagement virtual sessions, one with Town Council and Administration, the other with the Morinville business community

COVID-19 major focus of fourth quarter

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic was a major focus for Morinville Town Council and Administration during the fourth quarter of 2020, as highlighted in the October-December Quarterly Review. That response included enactment of the Town’s face-covering bylaw and coordinated visitations by Economic Development, Community Peace Officers and the Fire Department to see how companies were adapting to the latest COVID-19 public health measures. Other initiatives included Virtual Light Up The Park and the Remember Together stand on your porch Remembrance Day salute.

Bylaw Repelased

The Non-Profit Organizations Tax Exemption Bylaw has been repealed by Council as unnecessary. During a recent review, it was discovered that Council has the power under the Municipal Government Act to exempt non-profit organization organizations from paying property tax and does not need a bylaw to do so. Applications will now be handled administratively on an annual basis.

Council gives Community Services Advisory Committee direction

Council has approved the mandate letter for the Community Services Advisory Committee. Intended to help restore the committee after a period of inactivity, the mandate states that it will advise Council on matters pertaining to the social wellbeing of Morinville Residents in the areas of sports and recreation, family and community support services and culture and events. Priorities include an inventory of associations and organizations; a community action plan that supports issues in the 2019 Needs Assessment; a volunteer coordination program; and block parties.

Development Plan to be amended to match EMRB

Amendments to Morinville’s Municipal Development Plan have been given first reading. The proposed amendments would ensure that the Municipal Development aligns with the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board and its revised Edmonton Metropolitan Region Growth Plan.