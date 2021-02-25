Morinville schools recognize Pink Shirt Day

submitted photos compiled by Lucie Roy

Lift Each Other Up was the slogan of this year’s Pink Shirt Day, which took place Feb. 24. The focus as in other years has been to raise awareness about bullying and cyberbullying.

The movement began in 2007 as a way for two Nova Scotia students to support a fellow student bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. The next day they invited other students to stand with them by wearing pink to show them that bullying is not okay and to show those being bullied that they are not alone.

Pink Shirt Day has grown over the past decade plus to become a national day of awareness about the impacts of bullying. Local schools and businesses took part in the initiative Wednesday.

All schools were asked to submit photos. Below are some photos from those who did.

Georges H Primeau

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy

Morinville Community High School