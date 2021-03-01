Romyn steps down as Alberta Green Party President

Above from left: Then Green candidate Cass Romyn poses with then Rotary Club of Morinville President Milissa Kilian, and then Alberta Party candidate Neil Korotash in this Morinville Online photo from March of 2019. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Citing unforeseen personal circumstances, Gibbons resident and former provincial and federal Green Party candidate Cass Romyn stepped down as Green Party of Alberta President on Saturday, a position she has held since November of 2019.

Romyn ran provincially in the newly formed Morinville-St. Albert constituency in March of 2019, taking 0.8 per cent of the vote tally. Romyn subsequently ran federally for the Green Party of Canada in Sturgeon River-Parkland in October of 2019, coming in fourth of six candidates with 2.5 per cent of the vote.

Over the past 15 months, Romyn has been heartened by the party’s progress.

“I’d like to convey just how personally proud I am of each and every member, volunteer, and supporter we have who are striving towards advancing the Green movement in Alberta,” Romyn said. “We have made great leaps and bounds, especially over this past year and a half, and I have faith that momentum will only continue to grow, leading up to the next provincial election.”

The party’s current vice-president, Lac La Biche resident Brian Deheer, will serve as Interim President. Current CFO Kris Enders of Edmonton will sit as Interim Vice President, and Calgary resident Scott Arnott, currently an Executive Member-at-Large will sit as Interim CFO.

Members of the Green Party of Alberta will elect a new President at their Fall Convention.