Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is here

Above: Admin Assistant Julie Bedard of ACFA Centralta is holding up the poster for this year.
by Lucie Roy
Every year, from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31 the spirit of linguistic duality is proudly displayed and the Francophone month includes activities and celebrations which take place throughout the country.
For the 23rd edition of Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie the theme is “Acadia, at the heart of my country- one language, thousand stories.”
ACFA Centralta will hold their Franco-Albertan Flag Raising Ceremony in Morinville this year with fewer people in attendance and due to restrictions, it can be viewed online.
They are also celebrating with the Devils’s Show at Five and this can be viewed on Facebook on March 5th at 7 p.m.
Details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ACFACentralta .
