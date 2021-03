submitted by the Morinville Community Library

The Morinville Community Library has launched its Discover Series where they will provide you with an ingredient and instructions to get you started.

This month’s instructions were filmed by Bistro Di Madre Piccola, known throughout Morinville and beyond for their risotto. Head chef Guyan Ediriweera shows you the step by step to make this delicious dish.

You can request your Discovery Kit at my-mcl.info/curbside