Morinville raises the Franco-Albertan flag

Hosted by l’Association canadienne-francaise de l’Alberta (ACFA) the event was limited to 10 people in attendance due to Covid restrictions.
The event was videotaped by the Town for viewing for those unable to attend.
The Masters of Ceremony was ACFA Centralta Regional Manager. Josee Cote.
Speaking at the event was Luke Inberg, Constituency Affairs Office of Dane Lloyd, M.P. Sturgeon River-Parkland, Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity and MLA for Morinville-St Albert, Councillor Sarah Hall on behalf of Town of Morinville and ACFA Centralta Region President Clement Lapointe.
The raising of the flag was performed by Councillor Hall with the theme song of the flag-raising, “Le coeur fait sa maison” playing in the background.
The virtual show, Le Diable a Cinq can be seen tonight on the ACFA Facebook page.
Luke Inberg
ACFA Centralta Region President Clement Lapointe at the lectern.
